The country of origin of the lidded vessel at the heart of the Galloway Hoard has been revealed.

It travelled half way around the world from lands far in the East, only to be buried in the deep south west of Scotland more than 1,000 years ago.

The incredible journey of the lidded vessel which contained many of the star objects of the Galloway Hoard - perhaps the most important haul of Viking-age silver ever found in this country - has now been revealed after conservators established the origin of the pot rammed with ample treasures.

New scientific analysis has confirmed that materials used to make the vessel - decorated in tigers, leopards, crowns and fire, originated in what is now central Iran.

It is a a discovery that further hints on the trading links, inter-connectedness and prestige building of those who held the silver pot around before it was put in the ground around 900AD. The findings, announced ahead of the 10th anniversary of the discovery of the hoard in Galloway by a metal detectorist, come as the vessel gets ready to go on show for the first time.

Dr Martin Goldberg from National Museums Scotland said: “We had suspected from x-ray scanning the vessel that it may have originated somewhere in central or western Asia, but it’s only now that we’ve carefully conserved and analysed it that we can say this is definitively the case.

“It’s further evidence of the cosmopolitan make-up of the Galloway Hoard. We now know that the Viking-age silver that makes up most of the Hoard was melted down from coins and metalwork from early medieval England.

“Some objects, like the lidded vessel, stood out from the rest and the scientific analysis now confirms this. It is incredible to imagine how the vessel made its journey halfway round the known world, from Iran to this distant corner of southwest Scotland.”

On its discovery, the vessel was found wrapped in textiles which in themselves are an extremely rare survival from the burial of the Hoard, around AD900, in Galloway in the southwest of Scotland.

Those textiles have been carefully studied and retained for further analysis with as much as possible preserved in situ on the vessel.

This delicate balance of careful conservation work and research has revealed the intricately decorated surface of the vessel for the first time since it was buried.

Where the surface of the vessel had previously only been viewed through x-ray scans, laser cleaning has helped to reveal further details of the design, including crowns, fire altars, leopards and tigers.

This remarkable imagery is unusual in western Europe and suggested an association with the iconography of Zoroastrianism, the state religion of the Sasanian Empire, the last Iranian empire before the early Muslim conquests of the 7th–8th centuries AD.

Dr Jane Kershaw, an expert on Viking age silver from the University of Oxford, said:

“Taking tiny samples from both the vessel body and the niello – the black silver-sulphide inlays that outline the decoration – we assessed the provenance of the silver. It was immediately clear that the vessel was unlike any other silver contained in the hoard: instead, the results point to origins in the Sasanian Empire, what is today Iran.

“Elemental analysis using portable X-ray Fluorescence revealed that the vessel is an alloy of silver and relatively pure copper, which is typical of Sasanian silver, but not contemporary European silver. In addition, the isotopes of the lead contained within the silver metal and niello match ore from Iran. We can even go so far as to say that the niello derives from the famous mine of Nakhlak in central Iran. It’s fantastic to have scientific confirmation for the distant origins of this remarkable object.”

The original vessel will go on display for the first time later this month as part of the British Museum’s forthcoming exhibition, Silk Road, which runs from September 26 to February 2025.

Dr Sue Brunning from the British Museum said:

“We’re delighted that visitors to Silk Roads will be the first in the world to see this key object from the Galloway Hoard. Among its remarkable contents were Scotland’s earliest recorded silk, and so it is a highly appropriate inclusion in the exhibition. For the first time it will be displayed alongside a similar vessel found in northern Britain and also used as a Viking-age treasure container, but the Galloway vessel is the only one confirmed as originating beyond Europe, in lands far to the east. It was, itself, a long-distance traveller on the Silk Roads’ sprawling networks.”

The Galloway Hoard contains the richest collection of rare and unique Viking-age objects ever found in Britain or Ireland. Buried around the end of the 9th century, the Hoard brings together a stunning variety of objects and materials in one discovery. It was discovered on 1st September 2014 by metal detectorists and excavated by the Dumfries and Galloway Council archaeologist.

It was acquired by National Museums Scotland in 2017 with the support of the National Heritage Memorial Fund, Art Fund and the Scottish Government as well as a major public fundraising campaign.

Since then, it has been undergoing extensive conservation and research at the National Museums Collection Centre in Edinburgh under the auspices of an AHRC-funded research project, Unwrapping the Galloway Hoard, undertaken in partnership with the University of Glasgow.

While little can be said with certainty about who buried the Galloway Hoard and why, several discoveries from the conservation and research work have offered tantalising hints of the deeper history behind this collection, which probably accumulated over several centuries.

These include a Christian pectoral cross depicting symbols of the four evangelists, the runic inscription of the name ‘Egbert’ on a silver arm ring, and the revelation of a spectacular rock crystal jar decorated with gold filigree bearing the words ‘Bishop Hyguald had me made’. Along with the West Asian origin of the vessel, the many unusual objects in the Galloway Hoard take us well beyond the usual stereotype of Viking raiders. This Hoard tells us a richer story about complex interactions with neighbours and newcomers, connections with previous generations and the rest of the known world.

An online event, Galloway Hoard: A Decade of Discovery, hosted by Sally Magnusson and featuring several members of the research team, will be held on 11 September, showcasing some of the remarkable discoveries made to date.