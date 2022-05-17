In September 2021, Scotland became the first country in the world to embed LGBTQ+ education into the standard curriculum. While this is an important step forward, there is still a way to go in eradicating homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia in Scotland and across the UK.

For example, according to the latest research from LGBT Youth Scotland, there has been a drop in the number of young people who think Scotland is a good place to be LGBTI, falling from 81% 15 years ago to 65% in 2022.

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vast majority of participants in the survey also stated that they believe that homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia are a problem, both across Scotland as a whole, and in their local area.

Organisations around the world are still working hard to eradicate such experiences through days like IDAHOBIT, which falls on May 17th. Here’s what you need to know about the day, its history, and what it seeks to achieve.

What is IDAHOBIT?

IDAHOBIT stands for the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia. It’s observed around the world, although is most prevalent in Europe and Latin America, with some using the acronym IDAHOBT as well.

The day falls just a few weeks ahead of Pride Month. Photo: Andrew Mulligan/PA.

It has been run by the IDAHO Committee since 2004 and coordinates grass-roots efforts around the world seeking to dismantle homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia. It has been officially recognised in the UK since 2010.

It’s always recognised on May 17th, to commemorate the decision to remove homosexuality from the World Health Organisation’s International Classification of Diseases, which happened in 1990.

Originating as the first International Day Against Homophobia, transphobia was added to the event in 2009, with that year’s theme focusing primarily on transphobia. Biphobia was then also added in 2015 to acknowledge the differences that different LGBTQ+ communities face.

IDAHOBIT 2022

This year’s theme is ‘Our Bodies, Our Lives, Our Rights’. It was decided after a large consultation with queer organisations across the globe.