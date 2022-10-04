Ian Hamilton QC, taker of the Stone of Destiny, dies aged 97

Mr Hamilton, who lived in Argyll, died on Monday aged 97.

His friend, former health minister Alex Neil, described him as a “patriot, an intellectual, a universal man, someone who cared about people”.

The two first met when Mr Hamilton stood as a SNP candidate for Strathclyde East in 1994 and Mr Neil served as his campaign manager.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described him as a "giant" of the independence movement.

Ms Sturgeon added: "During my time as the SNP leader, I have received occasional words of wisdom, encouragement and support from him, which I will always treasure.

"He is one of the many giants on whose shoulders the modern SNP stands. My condolences go to his loved ones."

A statement from the SNP said: “All of us at the SNP are deeply saddened at the death of Ian Hamilton. He will be forever remembered for his role in returning the Stone of Destiny to Scotland and as an inspiration to the independence movement.”

Mr Hamilton, along with teacher Kay Matheson and fellow Glasgow University students Gavin Vernon and Alan Stuart ‘repatriated’ the Stone of Destiny – on which Scotland’s kings were once crowed at Scone Palace – from Westminster Abbey to Scotland on Christmas Day 1950.

All four, who were members of the Scottish Covenant Association, a group that supported home rule for Scotland, managed to get the stone out of the abbey, into a car and headed north despite numerous roadblocks and searches.

The police never managed to find it and eventually the stone reappeared at Arbroath Abbey in April 1951 covered in a Saltire.

Mr Hamilton, who was born in Paisley, went on to become a well-respected advocate and worked both in Scotland and Zambia, where he was the director of civil litigation in the 1960s, and Canada.