How Lord Kelvin continues to inspire, 200 years after the celebrated scientist's birth

Lord Kelvin outside with notebook

Lord Kelvin grew up to be one of the 19th century’s most accomplished scientists, “making breakthrough contributions to physics, engineering and mathematics during his near-lifelong career at the University of Glasgow”.

The 200th anniversary of Lord Kelvin’s birth is being celebrated at the University of Glasgow, where the celebrated mathematician first enrolled at just ten years old.

The university is set to host a series of public events, a Kelvin-inspired art exhibition, and an international symposium on the legacy of Lord Kelvin, who was born William Thomson in Belfast on June 26, 1824.

Artist Gregor Harvie has produced two new paintings for the Lord Kelvin exhibition

Each event will cast new light on Kelvin’s life of invention, innovation and inspiration through expert lectures, the display of historical items and records, and artistic interpretation.

On June 25, the Lord Kelvin: Beyond Absolute Zero exhibition will begin a two-week run at the University’s Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre (ARC).

The exhibition will showcase historical items including an antique Kelvin-designed voltmeter, one of the commercial products he created following his development of accurate methods of measuring electricity.

Through videos and text displays, visitors can learn about Kelvin’s life and work and some of his lesser-known achievements, including work on chirality, a key scientific concept of molecular symmetry with important applications in biology.

Kelvin’s mathematical formula for the most efficient space-filling shape, which remained unsurpassed until 1993, is part of the inspiration for two new paintings created by artist Gregor Harvie in collaboration with researchers from the University’s School of Physics and Astronomy.

The large canvases – one filled with colour and one monochrome – depict the universes of light and dark matter, each depicting an intricate lattice of computer-modelled Kelvin cells inspired by Kelvin’s mathematical formula.

Mr Harvie said: “There has always been a relationship between art and science.

“They draw on the same pool of cultural and environmental knowledge and have often explored similar ideas.

“Physics, like art, is a search for patterns – things that can be recognised and described.

“I’m delighted to be part of the university’s celebrations of Kelvin, and to have been doubly inspired both by his work and that of the researchers building on his insights 129 years after his death.”

Professor Stephen Barnett, of the University’s Quantum Theory Group, said: “Kelvin’s work across a wide range of disciplines helped in many ways to create the world we live in today.

“He made key contributions to laying the first transatlantic telegraph cable, leading directly to our ultra-connected world, and he was the first person to have his home lit entirely by electric light, showing the benefits of electricity.

“It’s wonderful to think that he’s continuing to provide inspiration not just for scientists but for artists too.”

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Glasgow, said: “Lord Kelvin is one of the key figures of the 573-year history of the University of Glasgow, and we’re proud to be celebrating his legacy during this bicentenary year.