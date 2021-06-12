Historic Iron Age site on Loch Tay, the Scottish Crannog Centre, is destroyed by overnight blaze

The Scottish Crannog Centre was among 18 community-based projects awarded the sum of £194,349 to share by Historic Environment Scotland's Coast and Waters Heritage Fund last year.

The Scottish Crannog Centre, renown for being one of Scotland’s most captivating tourist attractions and prehistoric sites, was devastated by a sudden blaze which engulfed its wooden Iron Age building erected on stilts over Loch Tay.

Footage circulated on social media showed the iconic roundhouse, which gave visitors an insight into what it was like to live in ancient Scotland, caught in flames as firefighters tried to tackle the fire.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service issued the following statement last night:

"We were alerted at 11.12pm on Friday June 11 to reports of a fire at the Scottish Crannog Centre in Kenmore, Perthshire.

“Police Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and firefighters are working to extinguish a well developed fire.”

There were no reported casualties and Scottish fire services are no longer in attendance at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a fire at the Crannog Centre at Loch Tay by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service around 11.50pm on Friday, 11 June.

"Nobody was injured and enquiries will be carried out to establish the full circumstances, though there is nothing at present to suggest the fire is suspicious."

Deputy First Minister and Perthshire North MSP John Swinney tweeted: “This is absolutely devastating news.⁦

“@ScottishCrannog is a centre of such archeological and historical significance and has has such an impact on the Breadbane area.

"I was due to meet the team on Monday and will offer all my support to recover.”

Likewise, MP for Perthshire and Perthshire North tweeted that the news was “simply awful”, adding:

“The internationally renowned Crannog Centre is a huge part of the whole community of Kenmore/Loch Tay. So sorry for all involved with the centre who will be really upset this morning.

“We must rebuild it."

Nearby resort Loch Tay Highland Lodges have already created a Just Giving campaign online to raise £10,000 in donations to help the Scottish Crannog Centre recover.

