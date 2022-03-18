"People would say, ‘you are coming back to civilisation’ but I knew that was what I had left behind,” he says.

Mr Wilson has for the past four years been the chairman of the Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust which has just celebrated the 20th anniversary of the island buyout from the late leisure entrepreneur Derek Holt, who also once owned Skibo Castle at Dornoch.

Since 2002, there have been made changes and many challenges on Gigha, which sits just 20 minutes over the water from the Kintyre Peninsula, with Mr Wilson frank about the difficulties the island has faced.

Gigha off the Kintyre Peninsula is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the community buyout of the island. PIC: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Today, Gigha has a rising population, a school roll which has doubled in two decades, a full employment rate, a hardy volunteer spirit, improved housing and – crucially – a debt with has now been stabilised.

Just five years ago, the island was around £1.7m in the red following major work to bring poor quality housing up to standard.

"We were crippled with debt, we were in dire straights, on a knife edge. If we had been a private business, we would have gone bust," Mr Wilson says.

Ian Wilson, chairman of the Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust, is frank about the challenges faced by the island community. PIC: Contributed.

He said difficult decisions had to made to stabilise the island’s finances, with cottages sold to help to bring down the debt to £507,000. The income from four turbines is “critical” to funding improvements.

Mr Wilson said there was a “honeymoon” period after the buyout, when almost everything suggested by the trust directors would be approved by members.

He adds: "That didn’t last long and the resentment that people had against the landlord then became focussed on the directors. You end up being very unpopular as a director.

“There are still one or two people resistant to change, but we are working on it.”

This year, four major projects will come to fruition. They include the restoration of Achamore Gardens, first planted by hot drinks tycoon Captain Horlicks and now tended to by a new head gardener and two apprentices. A new campsite for up to 40 pitches and 30 campervans will open.

Eight miles of paths will also be laid to draw rising visitor numbers away from the single track road and into the lesser explored west of the island.

He adds: “Some people don’t want more tourists. Tourism is a big part of the island but probably not as big a part as other places. The island is very productive. Nobody here that can work is unemployed.”

A hailbut and salmon farm, the Boathouse Restaurant and the Gigha Hotel are among the main employers.

Mr Wilson says the “incredible volunteer spirit” underlies much of the progress made on Gigha, where the population has risen from 92 to 170 since 2002.

He added: “We have got a full fire brigade and a coastguard, while places like Tarbert struggle to get the numbers. Our village hall is well used but you see halls abandoned up and down the west coast. Anybody coming here thinking it is going to be a quite life will find the opposite.”

Clare McMurchy, head of strengthening communities for Argyll and Islands at Highlands and Islands Enterprise, which has supported Gigha through funding and development advice, said; “We absolutely see Gigha as a success story. Gigha is a much more vibrant and prosperous place for members but it is also a much more vibrant place to visit.

"The people who volunteer on the board, the time and commitment they put in is quite incredible. The current board have been an absolute pleasure to work with. They are so positive, committed and driven.

"Gigha is often viewed as a good opportunity for other communities to learn from. They are in a very good place but it has been a tough road. It’s important to share the lessons they have learned."

