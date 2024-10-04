Heritage charity seeks local views on the heritage of the former Royal High School building

Have your say in shaping this Edinburgh landmark

With plans well underway for the extensive restoration of the former Royal High School on Calton Hill in Edinburgh, the Trust that is delivering the project is seeking the views of the city on the heritage of the building and the proposed National Centre for Music and what stories we may tell and activities that may take place once opened.

The Trust, the charity set up to protect and provide a new public use for the iconic Thomas Hamilton building, is asking local residents to participate in a survey which will help inform the detailed plans for the use of the building when it opens after redevelopment.

As well as discovering local views and knowledge on the heritage and history of the building, the team is also asking for input on what the public would like to see as part of the National Centre for Music. For example the type of music performances, events and activities they might like to see and what sort of accessibility requirements they might benefit from.

Royal High School Preservation Trust

Grant MacKenzie, Executive Director for the Royal High School Preservation Trust said: “Our vision is to create a new cultural venue for the local community, drawing on their needs and interests to create a programme of musical performances and activities. Highlighting the heritage of the site will also be fundamental throughout the venue and it’s important for us to understand the current knowledge and views around the history of the building to allow us to shape our plans.

“We are asking the people of Edinburgh for their input by filling out a simple survey. The building has played a hugely important role in the history of the city and we want to ensure it continues to serve the community for centuries to come and that’s why we’re urging everyone to have their say.”

The survey can be found https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WJHV858 , on the Royal High School Preservation Trust website.