Gaelic speakers now in the minority in Outer Hebrides for the first time

The number of speakers in the Gaelic heartlands has fallen below 50 per cent for the first time

Less than half the population in the Western Isles now speak Gaelic, figures reveal, despite the number of speakers across Scotland rising.

For the first time, Gaelic speakers are now in the minority in Na h-Eileanan Siar, with 2,600 fewer speakers recorded in the 2022 Census compared to 2011. There are now 11,426 speakers in the islands – a fall from 52 to 45 per cent over the period.

Meanwhile, 69,710 people nationwide said they could speak Gaelic – up 21 per cent – with 2.5 per cent of the population now having some Gaelic skills, with the level doubling over the period.

Gaelic road signs in Bernerary in the Western Isles where less than half the population now speaks Gaelic. PIC: Colin Smith/Creative Commons.

The growth of Gaelic Medium Education (GME) has been credited with the national rise, but further concerns have been raised about language use in its heartlands.

Professor Conchúr Ó Giollagáin, a minority languages expert at the University of the Highlands and Islands, said the census results in the Western Isles were predicted in the 2020 book Gaelic Crisis in the Vernacular Communities, which he co-authored.

He said: “For the first time in recorded history, the residents of the Western Isles report a minority of residents with an ability in Gaelic. The trend towards the social erasure of Gaelic as a community language, under current circumstances, is now clearly indicated in the latest census returns, as it was previously demonstrated in the Gaelic Crisis analysis. The existing official approach to the challenges of Gaelic communities is still basically mired in denial about this critical social situation.”

He said a 21.1 per cent increase in the use of a minority language would be “comparably quite remarkable in an international context”.

"We can only surmise at this stage, but perhaps the increase is signifying other factors such as the popularity of Gaelic Duolingo, cultural identity debates and demands for Gaelic-medium education, in addition to the possible growth in the social use of Gaelic,” he said.

"In the absence of a more credible approach to Gaelic affairs in Scotland, these census results are forecasting the death of native-spoken Gaelic, with the possible increase in symbolic or institutional Gaelic.”

In Na h-Eileanan Siar, 57.2 per cent had some Gaelic skills even if they did not speak the language. This was far higher than in neighbouring areas – in the Highland council area, 8.1 per cent had some Gaelic skills while in Argyll and Bute the figure was 6.2 per cent.

Alasdair Allan, SNP MSP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar, said the 2022 census was a “mixed picture” for the Gaelic language, with the figure for the Western Isles reflecting demographic decline in the region and a population loss of 1,300.

Mr Allan said: “Nationally, the 2022 census data gives a positive picture for Gaelic, with 2.5 per cent of the Scottish population now possessing some skills in Gaelic. There is cause for concern for the vernacular language in our rural and island communities, however. The percentages within the strongest Gaelic communities, such as Barvas and South Uist, have fallen from 64 per cent to 55 per cent.

“This is not solely a language issue and clearly reflects the islands’ challenging demographic situation.”