17 Funny things Scots do that the rest of the world doesn’t like ‘clapping dugs’

Scottish folk have no shortage of quirks and customs that are seemingly unique to Scotland, but what is commonplace here could raise eyebrows elsewhere.
Award-winning scenery and fascinating heritage are aspects of Scotland that make it a world-famous place to visit but the country has plenty more to offer. It is often said that “people make Glasgow” and in turn it’s also true that “people make Scotland” – as it is the country’s residents that add to its colourful culture with their various quirks.
1. 'Clapping' dogs (or any pet)
If someone says "you can gie the dug a clap" in Scotland it just means you can give their dog an affectionate pat. This is not to be mistaken for giving their dog a round of applause, although they would surely appreciate you thinking so highly of them. Photo: via Canva Pro
2. Starting any sentence with 'Here'
Here, don't ask us why but for some reason saying this before you start any sentence is common in Scotland e.g., "Here, I was in Glasgow the other day and I saw your pal." Photo: via Ales Munt on Canva Pro
3. Taking Hogmanay more seriously than Christmas
A lot of people don’t know that in Scotland’s history there was a time where Christmas was banned… For 400 years! Maybe it’s because of that that we’re known to take Hogmanay even more seriously than Christmas (or just because the celebrations are legendary!) Photo: via WikiCommons
4. Sunbathing even in arctic conditions
Scotland is “cursed” with unpredictable weather (which tends to favour ‘dreich’ days over sunny ones) so you better believe when we get a chance to soak in that Vitamin D that it’s “taps aff” for the day. Warm temperature or not. Photo: via PxHere