Fresh appeal to Culloden visitors to 'respect' battlefield ahead of anniversary

A fresh appeal to visitors to Culloden Battlefield to respect the site and the graves of the fighters who died there has been made ahead of the 278th anniversary of the battle.

An annual commemoration service and a series of linked events and talks is due to be held this weekend to mark the anniversary of the battle between Jacobites and government army, which was fought on April 16, 1746.

High volumes of visitors are expected at the National Trust for Scotland site, which has been impacted by damage and erosion given the mix of weather, pressure of numbers and the popularity of certain areas of the battlefield.

The Clan Fraser grave marker stone has become a particular draw for some visitors given the depiction of the clan chief in The Outlander books and television series with several pieces of ground works carried out to protect the landscape.

Gail Cleaver, Operations Manager for the National Trust for Scotland’s Culloden Cluster, said: “Just as at other times of year, we would ask all visitors to the commemoration service and other events to show respect to the site, and in particular to the graves area of the battlefield, remembering that over 1500 people lost their lives here.

"We would also ask them to stick to the designated routes around the battlefield, to help us protect high-usage areas. We’re grateful for people’s support and co-operation in this, as well as for the support from National Trust for Scotland members and supporters. This is vital in helping us to continue to protect, care for and share Scotland’s special heritage with everyone.”

The anniversary weekend will feature the annual commemoration service led by the Gaelic Society of Inverness at the memorial cairn. The services first took place at the cairn in 1925 and have continued, in one form or another, to this day. This year’s service, at 11am on Saturday will include wreaths being laid and a piper.

Inside the visitor centre, an in-person discussion and afternoon tea with Flora Fraser, author of Pretty Young Rebel, the biography of Flora Macdonald and S.G. MacLean, author of the Bookseller of Inverness, will look at the separation of fact and fiction surrounding the Jacobites and the challenges of writing historical fiction.

On Sunday 14 April, visitors are encouraged to join a family drop-in day to try their hands at some real conservation work at the battlefield, the most visited battlefield in the UK.

Exhibitions include Clach An Airm, the story of one clan and their preparations the day before the battle.

Ms Cleaver added: “Culloden is an evocative and atmospheric historic site, and our charity is privileged to conserve it for all to experience, and to share the story of the battle and its aftermath at our Visitor Centre.

"The commemoration weekend is always a moving experience, and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors to here to explore the stories of Culloden and share them with others - mindful not just of the events and legacies of the battle, but of the impacts of war on the lives of people around the world today.”