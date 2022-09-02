A World War One helmet with a bullet hole in it has been stolen from a property in Caithness.

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The military head gear was taken along with a model sailing ship in a glass case.

Police said the thefts from a private collection happened between 3 and 6 August at a building in Forss, about five miles (8km) from Thurso.

Officers have appealed for information in tracing the stolen items.

The helmet, which is more than 100 years old, has a bullet hole from the First World War