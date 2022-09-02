News you can trust since 1817
First World War helmet with bullet hole stolen in Caithness break-in

A World War One helmet with a bullet hole in it has been stolen from a property in Caithness.

By Stephen Wilkie
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:45 am
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:45 am

The military head gear was taken along with a model sailing ship in a glass case.

Police said the thefts from a private collection happened between 3 and 6 August at a building in Forss, about five miles (8km) from Thurso.

Officers have appealed for information in tracing the stolen items.

    The helmet, which is more than 100 years old, has a bullet hole from the First World War

    Police have provided no further details at this stage on the break-in.

