The First Minister said the late queen “gave decades of her life” in service and offered condolences from Scotland to King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla and theRoyal Family.

She said: “Millions around the world will share their grief but only they will feel the loss of a mother and grandmother.

“The Queen was unflinching in her dedication to duty, unwavering in her commitment to public service and unmatched in her devotion to the people of this country and the wider Commonwealth.

Most Popular

Nicola Sturgeon met the Queen officially many times in her post as Scotland's First Minister

“We are all saddened by today’s news and will come together in the days ahead to mourn.

“But it is right and proper that we celebrate the unparalleled contribution she made in her 70 years as Sovereign.

“The Queen came to the throne following the Second World War, reigned through decades of social change and lived to be the monarch who opened our Scottish Parliament in the age of devolution.

“Largely through her belief in the value of diverse nations coming together to celebrate humanity, The Queen played a leading role in creating the modern Commonwealth – 53 countries across six continents working together.

“Scotland was special to her and she was special to Scotland. Throughout her life, she had a particular fondness for Aberdeenshire and her home there at Balmoral, where she spent her final days.

“But her contribution to Scottish public life extended throughout our country and abroad and was deeply felt by thousands.