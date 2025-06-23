Artist’s impressions of the memorial for Queen Elizabeth II destined for St James’s Park in London have been revealed.

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renowned architect Lord Foster has won the bid to design the national memorial to Queen Elizabeth, with a new bridge inspired by her wedding tiara.

Lord Foster, who once criticised the King for using his “privileged position” to intervene in a development, will transform St James’s Park, close to Buckingham Palace, with the tribute to the nation’s longest reigning monarch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key features include a statue of the Queen in a new civic space called Queen Elizabeth II Place at Marlborough Gate, a new Prince Philip Gate on the other side of the park on Birdcage Walk with a statue of Philip, as well as a “family of gardens”, meandering paths and a new translucent, glass Unity Bridge.

An artist's impression of the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial in St James' Park in London. Picture: Foster + Partners/PA Wire

Lord Foster, who was responsible for The Gherkin in London, described it as an honour to be awarded the project and said the bridge was symbolic of the Queen as a “unifying force”.

Lord Foster said: “Her Majesty loved history and tradition, so this is reflected in the inspiration of the original design of St James’s Park by Sir John Nash.

“Some of his principles have survived, whilst others have been lost and will be restored, creating a family of gardens joined by gently meandering paths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew the Queen on formal occasions but also enjoyed her informality when attending events as a member of the Order of Merit.

An artist's impression of the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial in St James' Park in London.Picture: Foster + Partners/PA Wire

“We have sought to reflect these qualities of the formal and informal in our design, with an appeal across a wide range of ages and interests.

“To these ends, we have discreetly stretched the boundaries of art and technology with a deliberately gentle intervention.

“Our design will have the minimum impact on the nature and biodiversity of the park and it will be phased to ensure that the precious route across it will never be closed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “At the heart of our masterplan is a translucent bridge symbolic of Her Majesty as a unifying force, bringing together nations, countries, the Commonwealth, charities and the armed forces.”

An artist's impression of the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial in St James' Park in London.Picture: Foster + Partners/PA Wire

The crossing with its cast-glass balustrades will replace the existing Blue Bridge and has been inspired by the Queen Mary Fringe diamond tiara worn by Princess Elizabeth on her wedding day to the late Duke of Edinburgh in 1947.

Featuring 47 bars of diamonds, the tiara’s antique metal frame famously snapped when the princess was getting ready on the morning of her wedding, and had to be rushed to jewellers Garrard to be fixed.

The priceless headpiece was of great sentimental value to the Queen and she loaned it to her granddaughter Princess Beatrice for her wedding in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foster + Partners won the competition after being selected by the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee from five shortlisted designs, with feedback taken from a public vote, as well as stakeholders and cultural experts.

In 2009, Lord Foster was one of a number of architects who publicly criticised the then-Prince of Wales over his lobbying and wrote a letter to a newspaper accusing Charles of using his “privileged position” to “skew the course” of the planning of the former Chelsea Barracks.

The prince, who championed traditional approaches to architecture, had reportedly privately contacted developers Qatari Diar, backed by the Qatari royal family, to recommend more classical plans by architect Quinlan Terry, rather than those by modernist architect Lord Rogers.

The Queen’s former private secretary Lord Janvrin, chairman of the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee, described the masterplan as “ambitious and thoughtful”.

“Selecting the winner was no easy task,” Lord Janvrin said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All five of the shortlisted teams produced creative designs of the highest quality.

“Foster + Partners’ ambitious and thoughtful masterplan will allow us and future generations to appreciate Queen Elizabeth’s life of service as she balanced continuity and change with strong values, common sense and optimism throughout her long reign.”

The winning team also includes artist Yinka Shonibare, ecologist Professor Nigel Dunnett and landscape architect Michel Desvigne Paysagiste.

Other elements of the design are set to include a contemporary wind sculpture by Shonibare for reflection, a Communities of the UK Garden, a Commonwealth Garden and a Prince Philip Gate Garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal for the memorial will be subject to change, with the panel of committee members working with the team on the final design, which is expected to be unveiled in 2026, which would have been the late Queen’s 100th birthday year.

The next stage will be to appoint a sculptor and decide on the designs of the statues.

Duchy of Lancaster chancellor Pat McFadden said: “Queen Elizabeth II was admired around the globe. Foster + Partners’ fantastic design concept will be a beautiful memorial to Her life and legacy of public service.

“Situated in the heart of our capital, it will be a space to reflect on and celebrate our longest reigning Monarch for centuries to come.”