The family of pioneering midwife and surgeon Dr Elsie Inglis has backed the design for a statue in her memory as a “true tribute” to her achievements amid a backlash against the proposed sculpture.

Dr Inglis, who set up Edinburgh’s first maternity hospital and then the Scottish Women’s Hospitals for Foreign Service, which set up 14 hospitals across the battlefields of the First World War, will be the first woman to have a statue on the Royal Mile.

Dr Elsie Inglis, the pioneering midwife and surgeon, who is to be immortalised with a statue on the Royal Mile. A row has erupted over the appointment of the sculptor and his design, with 17 members of Dr Inglis' family coming out in support of his work. CC | CC

The monument will be designed by Alexander Stoddart, The King's Sculptor in Ordinary, whose statues of philosophers Adam Smith and David Hume are among his works which appear on the historic street.

Stoddart was announced as the preferred sculptor after a design competition for the work was suddenly suspended amid criticisms made of the way the process was handled.

Some have claimed the statue of Dr Inglis, who also campaigned for women’s suffrage, should be designed by a female artist. They have also argued the proposed work does not fully reflect her character or dedication to women’s healthcare care given she is depicted in the medical uniform she wore during the war. A breastfeeding woman should be part of the design, according to some.

Twenty members of Dr Inglis’s family have now signed a letter in support of Stoddart’s design.

Dr Clea Thompson, of Edinburgh, the great, great niece of Dr Inglis, said : “We support the design for the Alexander Stoddart statue on the Royal Mile and believe it is a true tribute to Dr Elsie Inglis and her pioneering work in midwifery and surgery both at home and abroad and in both times of peace and times of war.”

Artist's impressions showing two different views of the proposed statue of Dr Elsie Inglis on the Royal Mile | Jewitt & Wilkie Limited

She added: “We recognise the extraordinary achievements, and stunning statues, of Alexander Stoddart and would proudly welcome a statue of Dr Elsie Inglis designed by arguably one of the world’s most renowned sculptors.

“We believe the classical design, which can be seen in other statues on the Royal Mile, is fitting for the first statue of a woman on the Royal Mile and gives parity to Dr Elsie Inglis and her achievements.”

The Proclaimers are among those who have publicly criticised the design. Author Sara Sheridan withdrew her support for the project after the design competition was closed and Stoddart was announced as the preferred sculptor.

Dr Thompson said the gender of the sculptor was not the “relevant factor” for the family, but stressed the “necessary skills, experience and knowledge” should underpin the project.

The statue is due to be placed at New Assembly Close opposite the commemorative plaque at 219 High Street where Dr Inglis opened “The Hospice” maternity hospital in 1904. The building was staffed entirely by women and served the poorest women of the Old Town. It was later renamed as the Elsie Inglis Memorial Maternity Hospital.

Dr Thompson, a clinical psychologist, said the location had “historical significance” and was where Dr Inglis “developed the skills and leadership of running a hospital staffed by women”. She said: “This was the critical foundation for her work during World War One with the Scottish Women’s Hospitals for Foreign Service.”

It was staffed by 1,500 female volunteers across 14 hospitals from France to Serbia.

Dr Thompson said: “The medical uniform – not military as some critics believe - represents not just Elsie Inglis, but every woman who served in the service and how they changed the course of history. They achieved something that had never been done before. Remembrance services are still held to honour the Scottish women who died in Serbia.”

More than 600 comments have been left by members of the public - around half of them objections - on the website of Edinburgh City Council following the submission of a planning application.