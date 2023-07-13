Irn-Bru is Scotland’s “other national drink” aside from whisky that has risen to global prominence over the years. Think you know Irn-Bru? Here are some facts you (probably) didn’t know.

Scottish products like Whisky and Haggis are not the only ones that have risen to fame across the globe, Scotland’s ‘other national drink’ Irn Bru has also taken centre stage.

Revered as an iconic Scottish beverage, most Scots claim they couldn’t live without the orange carbonated drink with some stating that it’s the number one hangover cure.

In fact, the fizzy drink is so popular here that when a recipe change was announced in 2018 Scottish stores witnessed a frenzy of panic buying to purchase the original recipe before it was modified.

In celebration of Irn-Bru’s legacy and it becoming such a massively popular choice of drink, here are sixteen facts you (probably) didn’t know about it.

1 . Barr's sells roughly 20 cans of Irn Bru every second Living up to its title as one of Scotland's greatest exports, it is reported that 20 cans of Irn Bru are sold every second. Photo: Picture: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Only three people in the world know Irn Bru's secret recipe It is said that there are only three people in the world that know the exact recipe for producing Irn Bru. This includes the former company chairman Robin Barr, his daughter Julie Barr, and another confidential individual at A.G Barr who acts as a board director. Photo: Robin Barr. Picture: TSPL Photo Sales

3 . Irn Bru's most famous (and first ever) Christmas advert was launched in 2006 The 'Snowman' advert was based off of Raymond Briggs classic 1982 animated film ‘The Snowman’ and it playfully alters the now famous soundtrack by Howard Blake with some Scottish humour in the lyrics. It has regularly been voted the best Scottish Christmas advert and Barr has commented that "it's not Christmas time until you've seen the Irn Bru Snowman ad." Photo: Screengrab: irnbru via YouTube Photo Sales

4 . Billy Connolly loves Irn Bru Irn Bru, known for its potent restorative power as a hangover cure, prompted Billy Connolly to create an ode dedicated to Mr and Mrs Barr “for saving my life on so many Sunday mornings” in his 1975 album 'Cop Yer Whack For This'. Photo: Luke MacGregor via PA Photo Sales