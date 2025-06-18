'Exceptional' Pictish carved stone returns to village where it was found

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An ‘exceptional’ Pictish stone has returned to a tiny village to go on show close to where it was found.

Residents of Aberlemo in Angus have successfully secured permission to display the stone at the entrance to their village hall.

The stone, which dates to between the 5th and 7th Century and carved with seven symbols, was found in summer 2022 during an excavation near the village, which was likely a Royal burial centre during the Pictish Period.

The stone had been used as a flagstone in a later building, with analysis showing the site was used during the Pictish period.

Permission to display the stone has been granted to the Aberlemno Village Hall committee by the Scottish Archaeological Finds Panel after an application was supported by ANGUSAlive, Aberdeen University and the Pictish Arts Society.

Isabelle Davies, chair of the Aberlemno Village Hall committee said: “After a lot of hard work we are now awaiting the installation of the magnificent monument in its new home.”

The symbol stone will be displayed within the entranceway to the Village Hall, where modifications have been made in anticipation of its arrival, and will be available to view between April and October, when the other Pictish stones in Aberlemno are uncovered for the season.

It is hoped the new stone, and an expansion of the hall and its facilities to accommodate visitors, will draw more people to the historic village.

Professor Noble said the stone was “an exceptional find for our knowledge of the Picts”.

He added: “Only a few hundred symbol stones are known and to find one in an archaeological context is very rare indeed.

“This was built into the floor of a high status 10th-12th century building – perhaps part of a lordship centre in that period.

“Underneath that building midden and activity layers were found to extend back into the Pictish period during excavations by the University of Aberdeen.

“Given all the other stones in the Aberlemno area including the famous churchyard cross-slab that depicts a battle scene, it is likely that Aberlemno was an important centre in the Pictish period.

“ We are hugely pleased at the university that it will remain in the local area and worked with the local community and Angus Alive to secure the stone’s future.”

Aberlemno sits overlooking the Strathmore Valley, where the Romans marched between their camps. The hills above were dotted with Iron Age forts.

Among Aberlemno’s collection of stones is the ‘Battle Stone’, which details what some believe was the Pictish victory in 685 over the Northumbrians at Dun Nechtain, a few miles away.

Then King Ecgfrith - the most powerful warrior of the day - was killed in a move that proved pivotal to the creation of Scotland itself.

