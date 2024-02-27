A watchtower situated in one of Edinburgh’s city centre cemeteries would be turned into an events and exhibition space under new plans.

An application to transform the building, situated in the New Calton Burial Ground, will be considered by the city council’s culture and communities committee this week.

The watchtower was originally built in the 19th century to guard against body snatchers.

The watchtower in the Calton Burial Ground in Edinburgh. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

The repair costs turn it into a usable exhibition space have been put at between £150,000 to £175,000.

A report to be considered by council states: "The New Calton Burial Ground watchtower is a B-listed building owned by the council that is currently in poor condition.

“This report recommends that committee agree in principle that officers proceed with ... the refurbishment of the watchtower, to deliver urgent and necessary repairs to the watchtower, including works to allow occasional use of the watchtower’s ground floor as an events/exhibition space."

The council report added: "The watchtower is a three-storey circular sandstone building dating from 1820, located on the western side of the New Calton Burial Ground in Edinburgh city centre.

The cemetery where the watchtower is situated is located off Regent Road, close to Calton Hill, in Edinburgh. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

"The New Calton Hill Burial Ground straddles parts of both the New Town and Old Town conservation areas. From the early 18th century to the early 19th century, graverobbing to satisfy the demands of Edinburgh’s medical schools was commonplace."

The watchtower is on the Buildings At Risk Register manged by Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The heritage body said: “The watch tower is a good example of its type, positioned at the highest point of the graveyard for maximum effect. The graveyard is also notable for its distinctive terraced plan.”

Plans to repair the watchtower have been mooted for the best part of a decade, with The Scotsman having previously reported on a wider proposal to protect some of Edinburgh's historic cemeteries.

Rescue plans drawn up in 2014 to develop historic cemeteries in the city included a proposal to tackle dangerous gravestones, crumbling and neglected memorials, and long-running antisocial behaviour problems.