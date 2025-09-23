1. Gilmerton Cove
The mysterious series of hand-carved passageways and chambers hidden below Gilmerton have been linked to witchcraft, smugglers, Covenanters and the Knights Templar. Photo: Fiona Brims
2. Salisbury Crags
A cyclist makes his way along the top of Salisbury Crags at sunset. Photo: Rob McDougall
3. Innocent Railway Line, Dalkeith
The Innocent line was a horse-drawn railway line connecting St Leonard’s and Dalkeith. Completed in 1831, it was Edinburgh’s debut railway, and its tunnel is one of the oldest in the United Kingdom. Photo: geograph/Jim Barton
4. Holyrood Palace
The new Scotsman delivery van and scooters outside the gates of Holyrood Palace Edinburgh in December 1965. Photo: TSPL