Edinburgh retro: 9 adorable pictures of Christmas nativity plays in Edinburgh and the Lothians

Here we take a look back at some nativity plays from years gone by. Spot any young thespians you know?
Schools have been doing Christmas nativity plays from before we can remember, and we all have memories of being in our own play, whether as Joseph, Mary or an angel.
These photos from the 90s and the 2000s are guaranteed to take you right back – do you remember doing your own nativity play?
1. Mary Erskines and Stewart's Melville Junior School
Here the children of the Thistle class at Mary Erskines and Stewart’s Melville Junior School are getting ready for their nativity performance. Picture: 8 December 2000. Photo: Katie Lee
2. Gylemuir Primary School girls
From left to right we have Kirsty Miller, Rebecca McKean and Robyn Johnstone taking on the roles of angels and Mary for their school’s Christmas nativity play from 2001. Picture: 12 December 2001 Photo: Justin Spittle
3. Nativity
Do you remember doing a nativity play in school? Photo: Justin Spittle
4. Cramond Primary School Choir
From 2004, this picture is taken from when the Cramond Primary School Choir performed the nativity scene blessing at Princes Street Gardens West. Picture: 28 November 2004. Photo: Lesley Martin