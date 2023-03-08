Edinburgh Place Name History Part 2: These are the stories behind the names of 10 more areas of Scotland's Capital - from Slateford to Bruntsfield
They are names that every Edinburgh resident is familiar with – and each of them has a fascinating story behind it.
Edinburgh has a fascinating history dating back thousands of years, with evidence of a settlement in the Cramond area from around 8500 BC.
The city’s name comes from ‘Eidyn’, the name for the region in Cumbric – the Brittonic language spoken in the Northern England and Lowland Scotland in the Middle Ages.
At this time a stronghold on Castle Rock was called Din Eidyn, literally meaning ‘the hillfort of Eidyn’. As the Scots language evolved, the Din was replaced by ‘burh’, creating Edinburgh.
And there are plenty more clues to the Capital’s complex past in the names of the areas that make up the city, all of which come from a multitude of languages, backgrounds and people.
Here are 10 more of them – following on from part one of our series you can read here.