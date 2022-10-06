Current stars to have walked the red carpet have included Ewan McGregor, Jennifer Lawrence, Sigourney Weaver, Greta Gerwig, Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Clint Eastwood, Kylie Minogue, Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton.

Despite not being quite as high profile as the likes of Cannes, Venice or Sundance, Edinburgh can boast to be the world's oldest continually running film festival.

In that time it has hosted the UK premieres of many box office blockbuster and critical hits including Blade Runner, Alien, Back to the Future, Taxi Driver, Annie Hall, The Usual Suspects, Amelie, and The Hurt Locker.

Back in the 1950s and 1960s it was a glamorous affair that attracted many of the great filmmakers of the era.

Here are 20 pictures to take you back to those times.

1. Cinematic master Actor and director Orson Welles arrives at the Cameo Cinema during the 1953 Edinburgh Film Festival to give a lecture where he declared that "the film industry is dying".

2. Happy birthday Anthony Asquith receives heather from Susan Parar and Elizabeth 'Pygmalion' Griffith at the Rank Organisation's 21st birthday celebration in the New Victoria Cinema during the festival in 1956.

3. Read all about it Film star Gina Rothschild at the festival in 1954.

4. By royal appointment Gene Kelly opened th 1956 Edinburgh Film Festival with a showing of his film 'Invitation to the Dance' attended by the Queen.