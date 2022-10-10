Events making the headlines in 1982 included the Falklands War, the Mary Rose ship successfully being raised from the Solent, and singer Ozzy Osbourne eating a bat live on stage.

On television viewers were tuning into ‘The Young Ones’, cinemas saw film fans queuing to see ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’, and Michael Jackson released ‘Thriller’.

Channel 4 was also launched, with the first Next stores opening their doors on the High Street.

And there was plenty going on in Edinburgh, including a fair bit of showbiz sparkle, a Papal visit and anti-war demonstrations.

Here are 24 pictures to take you back to Scotland’s Capital in 1982.

1. Scene of a tragedy Firemen in the Meadows in December 1982 when a 50-foot tree was blown down and fell on a truck, killing the driver Stanislaw Jakubanes and injuring passenger Danuta Maj. Photo: Bill Stout

2. Golden ticket A ticket to a Mike Oldfield concert at the Edinburgh Playhouse in 1982 - priced at just £6. Photo: unknown

3. Record launch Scotland international footballers Alan Rough and Danny McGrain promote the Scottish World Cup Squad record 'We Have a Dream' in John Menzies' Princes Street store in May 1982. Photo: Albert Jordan

4. First team The Hibs football team line up at Easter Road before the start of the 1982/83 season. Photo: Unknown