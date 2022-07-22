The 1986 Commonwealth Games were the second to be held in Scotland’s Capital, following the hugely successful event in 1970.

They ran between July 24 and August 2, with an opening ceremony ceremony that thousands of schoolchildren running from Edinburgh Castle, down the Royal Mile to Holyrood Park and on to Meadowbank Stadium, where many of the events were also held.

The Games were overshadowed by 32 of the eligible 59 countries boycotting the event due to Margaret Thatcher’s government’s policy of maintaining sporting links with apartheid South Africa rather than joining the general boycott of the country.

Bermuda were the last of the mainly African, Asian and Caribbean countries to pull out – after taking part in the opening day of competition.

The event was also dogged by allegations of financial mismanagement, with the City of Edinburgh eventually ending up around £500,000 out of pocket.

But the Games still went ahead, with 1,660 athletes from 27 nations taking part in 161 events comprising 10 sports.

England topped the medal table with 144 medals, including 52 golds, followed by Canada with 116 medals (51 gold) and Australian with 121 medals (40 gold).

Scotland ended up in a slightly disappointing sixth place below Wales, with 33 medals – three gold, 12 silver and 18 bronze.

Here are 23 pictures to take you back to the sporting occasion.

1. What a monster The Games mascot Big Nessie entertains the crowds at the opening ceremony of the Edinburgh Commonwealth Games 1986. Photo: Hamish Campbell Photo Sales

2. Local hero Scottish athlete Yvonne Murray with the bronze medal she won in the Women's 3000m at the Edinburgh Commonwealth Games 1986. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. On your marks, get set... Canada's Ben Johnson leading Scotland's Jamie Henderson in the men's 100m sprint at the Edinburgh Commonwealth Games. Photo: Bill Stout Photo Sales

4. An awesome wave Prince Edward and some other VIPs join in the 'Mexican Wave' during the athletics at the Edinburgh Commonwealth Games 1986. The Queen remained seated. Photo: Albert Jordan Photo Sales