It is a hidden sliver of Edinburgh that was built as a military air training base in the First World War that could become part of the UK’s biggest housing expansion, enabling residents to walk to the capital’s airport in 20 minutes.

Crosswind Developments has shown off the airport’s former runway, nestled between the city’s tram depot, the tree-lined Gogar Burn and the railway line to the Forth Bridge. Since the last aircraft landed there nine years ago, it is now used for valet parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Elements Edinburgh scheme is shown in colour, bordered by the Edinburgh Trams depot to the south, rail line to Forth Bridge to the east, Edinburgh Airport to the north and the tree-lined Gogar Burn to the west. (Photo by Crosswind Developments) | Crosswind Developments

But Crosswind wants to use part of the runway - and the grass-covered approach - for its 3,000 home Elements Edinburgh scheme as its £1 billion contribution to a string of separate proposals wrapped round the southern and eastern edges of the airport.

The firm has submitted a revised 72-acre version of a larger scheme announced in 2017, which the city council will consider as part of its City Plan strategy that was approved by councillors on Thursday.

The Edinburgh Elements scheme is highlighted in yellow, with the separately-planned West Town development to its west and the West Craigs scheme to its north east. (Photo by Crosswind Developments) | Crosswind Developments

The neighbouring 7,000-home West Town scheme is to the south of the airport, while more than 400 homes have been built as part of the West Craigs development to the east.

Crosswind expects its plans to be considered by councillors in August. If approved, building could start in 2026.

The development would include an access road from the Gogar roundabout running parallel to the west side of the rail line, which could be extended by the airport to provide a much-needed second link to the terminal.

That would relieve pressure on the main Eastfield Road approach from the A8, which the airport said was “really creaking at the seams”.

What started as a grass landing strip in 2016 for a Royal Flying Corps (pre-RAF) training squadron was used by Spitfires defending Edinburgh during the Second World War, then passenger aircraft until the present runway was built in 1977.

Stars who landed there include The Beatles in 1964, and Marlene Dietrich and Burt Bacharach the following year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beatles arriving at Edinburgh Airport in October 1964 to play the ABC in Lothian Road. (Photo by The Scotsman) | The Scotsman

But it regularly suffered from strong crosswinds that forced flight cancellations. One 1970s passenger jet pilot told author Keith McCloskey in Edinburgh Airport - A History that because of its short length, he had to engage reverse thrust before touchdown to stop before the end of the runway.

Burt Bacharach and Marlene Dietrich, centre, arriving in August 1965. (Photo by The Scotsman) | The Scotsman

The pilot said it was a scary experience for passengers because aircraft also had to land with a “real thump” so the brakes could be applied quickly.

Crosswind plans to create homes in blocks up to six storeys rather than traditional suburban houses with gardens to maximise shared green space, which will comprise almost half the site.

But project director David Kelman said despite the site’s proximity to the airport, noise from the A8 was more audible than from aircraft, which was predominantly along their south west to north-east flight path.

Crosswind Developments chief executive John Watson and project director David Kelman with the former Edinburgh Airport runway occupied by valet parking to the right behind them. (Photo by Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman) | LISA FERGUSON

City council leader Cammy Day said: “The size of development possible in Gogarburn and the surrounding area is comparable to a whole new town. This is change on a scale Edinburgh hasn’t seen in decades, so the desire of developers to work positively together to create an incredible destination for people to live and work is great to see.

“We need to make sure these changes are managed in line with our ambitious City Plan 2030, which won unanimous backing from councillors on Thursday, and Edinburgh’s journey towards net zero. So, I’m particularly pleased to see that Crosswinds’ aspirations are consistent with our own, offering the type of ambitious change we will need to drive fantastic growth in the west."

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce said: "We have been supportive of this application as it is a major component of the broader development of West Edinburgh.