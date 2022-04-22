Earth Day has been celebrated since 1970. Photo: Porapak Apichodilok / Pexels / Canva Pro.

Since its conception, Earth Day has got one billion people motivated to act in the interests of the planet, with over 75,000 corporate partners across 192 countries working to drive action forward. The goal is “to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide”.

This year, we have a new theme and fresh activities to get involved in. Here’s what you need to know.

What is Earth Day?

Earth Day was founded to raise awareness and bring people together for environmental awareness. Since then, the Earth Day organisation has led various fundraising campaigns, awareness events, and more.

What is the theme for Earth Day 2022?

This year’s theme is Invest In Our Planet. There is also a dedicated push to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century to keep the global temperature below 1.5°C, in accordance with the Paris Agreement.

When is Earth Day?

Earth Day is held on April 22nd each year. It has been running since 1970.

Earth Day activities

The Earth Day organisation is holding a livestream, Nature in the Race to Zero. centred around the need to halt the increase of greenhouse gas emissions. Here are the speakers lined up for the livestream:

5pm (UK time): Environment in Time of War

- Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG

- Iryna Stavchuk, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine for European Integration, Ukraine

- Carl Bruch, Director of International Programs, the Environmental Law Institute (ELI)

- Stefan Smith, Senior Programme Manager, Disasters & Conflicts, UNEP

- Michael Bothe, Professor Emeritus of Public Law, J.W. Goethe University, Frankfurt/Main

- José R. Allen, International Environmental Lawyer, the Environmental Law Institute (ELI)

6pm (UK time): Regenerative Agriculture’s Role in Restoring Our Earth

- John Piotti, President & CEO, American Farmland Trust

- L. Hunter Lovins, President, Natural Capitalism Solutions

- Anthony Myint, Executive Director & Co-founder, Zero Foodprint

- Elizabeth Pearce, CEO, SymSoil Inc

- Merlin Yockstick, Founder, Blue Planet Science Group & RegenIOWA