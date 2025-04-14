For those seeking peace and beauty in their lives, a house on a private beach on the Knoydart Peninsula could offer the perfect remedy.
The off-grid property sits on its own private beach on the west side of Knoydart, with the glorious views stretching over the Sound of Sleat to the mountains of Skye.
For those craving solitude, Doune Bay Lodge could offer everything - and more.
The property is accessed by a ferry from Mallaig to Inverie, followed by a five mile drive along the only road on the peninsula. From there, a 20-minute walk will bring visitors to the door.
A boat will come in handy, and the owner is willing to talk about selling the one kept at the house.
While Doune Bay Lodge offers seclusion, Knoydart is a place with community at its heart. It is home to the most remote pub on the mainland, the Old Forge, which is owned by the community, and a library and tearoom. Live music in the hall brings folk together.
The property has five bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms and stunning views.
Power comes from 28 solar panels and oil-fired heating.
Iona Lamont, of Savills said: “ Doune Bay Lodge offer a rare experience to own not only a beautiful property but a way of life that is difficult to match. The scenery is absolutely breathtaking.”