For those seeking peace and beauty in their lives, a house on a private beach on the Knoydart Peninsula could offer the perfect remedy.

The off-grid property sits on its own private beach on the west side of Knoydart, with the glorious views stretching over the Sound of Sleat to the mountains of Skye.

For those craving solitude, Doune Bay Lodge could offer everything - and more.

The property is accessed by a ferry from Mallaig to Inverie, followed by a five mile drive along the only road on the peninsula. From there, a 20-minute walk will bring visitors to the door.

A boat will come in handy, and the owner is willing to talk about selling the one kept at the house.

While Doune Bay Lodge offers seclusion, Knoydart is a place with community at its heart. It is home to the most remote pub on the mainland, the Old Forge, which is owned by the community, and a library and tearoom. Live music in the hall brings folk together.

The property has five bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms and stunning views.

Power comes from 28 solar panels and oil-fired heating.

Iona Lamont, of Savills said: “ Doune Bay Lodge offer a rare experience to own not only a beautiful property but a way of life that is difficult to match. The scenery is absolutely breathtaking.”

1 . On the western side of the Knoydart Peninsula, Doune Bay Lodge can be found. On the western side of the Knoydart Peninsula, Doune Bay Lodge can be found. | Savills Photo Sales

2 . Wonderfully remote Doune Bay Lodge is described by agents as "wonderfully remote". To reach the house, catch the frequent passenger ferry from Mallaig to Inverie and then drive 5.5miles on the only road in Knoydart. There is then a half-mile walk to the house. A boat can, of course, take you straight there with the current owners willing to negoitate sale of their vessel. | Savills Photo Sales

3 . Enjoy the elements The off-grid property, which has its own green energy supply, is set within around two acres of its own land, which includes the shorefront. Water is part of life at Doune Bay and the house comes with a boathouse and a separate workshop at the back of the property, which has its own shower. | Savills Photo Sales

4 . Down time With views over the Sound of Sleat to the Isle of Skye and the Cuillin mountain range, Doune Bay Lodge demands some serious down time on the deck. | Savills Photo Sales