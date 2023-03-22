If you’re picturing the perfect Scottish view there’s a fair chance that there will be a loch in it.
It’s estimated that there are over 30,000 lochs in Scotland – from vast bodies of water to tiny lochans.
Their evocative names are known around the world, whether it’s the monster residing in Loch Ness or the famous oysters of Loch Fyne.
From attracting tourists in their droves, to providing a place to enjoy a range of recreational activities for generations of Scots, the country’s lochs are a key part of its magical geography.
Here are the 10 deepest lochs in Scotland – and how low they go.
1. Loch Morar
It may only be the be the fifth largest loch in Scotland, but at 310 metres Loch Morar is by some distance the deepest. Located in Lochaber, in the Highlands, the loch is the rumoured home of Scotland's second most famous aquatic monster - called Morag. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Loch Ness
World famous for the monster that supposedly lurks beneath its surface, Loch Ness is Scotland's second deepest loch at 227 metres and contains the greatest volume of water - meaning there's plenty of space for Nessie to hide. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Loch Lomond
With a surface area of 71 square kilometres, Loch Lomond is by a significant distance the largest loch in Scotland, but at 190 metres is only the third deepest. The surrounding Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park was Scotland's first national park and the 'bonnie banks' are used by a range of villages, hotels and recreational businesses. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Loch Lochy
The tautologically-named Loch Lochy is relatively small by the standards of Scottish lochs but has hidden depths, plunging to 162 metres. Folklore says that the Highland loch is home to a supernatural being called the River Horse which feeds on the banks. Photo: Canva/Getty Images