Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Royal galleries to reopen to visitors after Queen’s funeral

The Palace of Holyroodhouse and the Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh will reopen to visitors on Thursday, the Royal Collection Trust said.

The trust also revealed that the Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London will also open its doors to the public.

The announcement coincided with Union flags on all government and other public buildings across the UK returning to full-mast.

Flags on the Scottish Parliament building at Holyrood flew at half-mast as a mark of respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Windsor Castle, where the Queen spent much of her time in her final years, will reopen a week later on September 29.

The trust – which is responsible for the care of the royal art collection and manages the public opening of the official residences of the King – said the exhibition Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace which is at The Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh will be extended until October 31.

However, the summer opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace and the Royal Mews will not resume for the public again this year, the trust added.

Special displays at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will also not reopen.

King Charles III decreed on September 9, the day after the Queen died following her 70-year reign, that a period of mourning would be observed until seven days after the funeral.