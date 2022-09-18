Death of Queen Elizabeth II: How many miles has the Queen’s coffin travelled?

Thousands of people lined the streets as the cortege made its way to the nearby town of Ballater, before going to Aberdeen and Dundee.

By the time the procession reached Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse, after more than six hours, and almost 180 miles, the crowds were 10 deep in places on the famous Royal Mile.

The Queen was then taken to St Giles’ Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for her life before lying in state for 24 hours for the public to pay their respects.

The Queen's coffin begins its lengthy journey at Balmoral Castle (Photo: Michael Gillen)

On Tuesday the oak coffin was driven around seven miles to Edinburgh Airport before flying 400 miles to RAF Northolt.

It then travelled 14 miles to Buckingham Palace, where the Queen’s family were there to witness its arrival at the royal residence.

On Wednesday the coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall to lie in state until the morning of her funeral on September 19.

– How many people went to see the Queen lie in state at St Giles’ Cathedral?

Approximately 33,000 people filed past the Queen’s coffin at the Edinburgh cathedral.

– How many people have so far seen the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall?

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport does not have a current figure for how many mourners have filed past the Queen’s coffin.

How many jewels are in the Imperial State Crown placed on top of the coffin?

The crown is made of gold and set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and four rubies.

How many people queued to see the Queen Mother lying in state?

An estimated 200,000 people turned out to pay their respects over three days to the Queen Mother in 2002 – the last person to lie in state in the UK. The funeral itself had 2,200 guests.

How much did the Queen Mother’s funeral cost?

The Queen Mother’s funeral arrangements cost more than £5.4 million.