Scotland’s biggest conservation charity is continuing to keep entry fees to its sites under review after a historic burial site in the Highlands with links to the cult TV series Outlander was closed off to give it time to recover from damage caused by high visitor numbers.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS), which cares for some of the country’s most famous landmarks, has confirmed pricing for admission will be set after consideration of a number of factors. These include the size and scale of the property, the range of experiences and facilities available, a contribution to conservation and running costs, and competitiveness with other attractions and experiences in the surrounding area.

The NTS has recently restricted access to the Clan Fraser stone, a grave marker for Jacobite soldiers who died at the Battle of Culloden in 1746, due to the impacts of heavy footfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not the first time the stone has had to be cordoned off. Similar restrictions were put in place in 2018 and 2019 as fans of the hit show flocked to the area – trampling the surrounding ground and some leaving behind Outlander-themed tributes such as cut-outs of star Sam Heughan.

The popular Outlander television series, starring Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, has brought fans flocking to landmarks in Scotland with links to the story

Author Diana Gabaldon, who wrote the books the series is based on, has lent her voice to calls for people to respect the place.

According to the latest figures, Culloden Battlefield welcomed almost 150,000 visitors last year– up 158 per cent from 2021. A spokesperson for the NTS said: “Our vision at the National Trust for Scotland is nature, beauty and heritage for everyone, and so, of course, we welcome people’s interest in visiting Culloden.

“Although a work of fiction, Outlander has attracted many more people to visit Culloden and to take an interest in the Jacobite uprisings, and this connects very well to that vision, enabling us to share the story of one of Scotland’s most important events with a growing and interested audience.

“In addition, Diana Gabaldon, author of the Outlander books, has been a marvellous friend and supporter to our charity. As with all visitors, we would ask tour organisers and tour visitors to Culloden Battlefield to show the graves area of the battlefield the respect given to any other burial site and behave in a respectful way when here.”

Culloden Battlefield, where the Jacobite Rebellion was defeated in April 1746, is managed by the National Trust for Scotland – figures show almost 150,000 people visited the site in 2022, up 158 per cent from the year before

The charity asked for people to do their best to keep off areas which are showing deterioration or damage to support maintenance efforts and long-term preservation of important places.

“With tour visits, as with all visits, we will continue to monitor the area and manage access to the site appropriately, including the rates we set each year for visits,” the spokesperson said.

“Admission fees for our different places depend on a range of different factors, including the size and scale of the property, the range of experiences and facilities available, a contribution to conservation and running costs, and being competitive with other attractions and experiences in the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad