Crumbling Scottish castle to be rebuilt after Hawaii buyer agrees to save newts

Cavers Castle in Scottish Borders will become a private home after its new owner agreed to build a newt fence.

A 13th-century castle that once belonged to two of Scotland’s most powerful families is to be rebuilt, after protection was won for an armada of newts living in the grounds of the property.

Cavers Castle, near Hawick, was was once held by the Balliols, who held the throne of Scotland during periods of the Wars of Independence, and later the Douglas family. The building is to be redeveloped as a private home following decades of neglect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The castle is now owned by Julie Sharrer, who was based in Hawaii when she bought the property in 2019. She has faced a series of challenges in her quest to redevelop the B-listed building, including a period stuck in Scotland during a visit to the property when lockdown was imposed.

Cavers Castle in the Scottish Borders is to be redeveloped. PIC: Simon Forder/CC

Concerns over the designs of for the property and protected wildlife species living nearby have now been resolved, with Ms Sharrer to build a newt fence, which will separate a pond from the construction site, as part of conditions for planning consent. An archaeological investigation on the remains of the standing tower house, which is considered to be of national significance, will also be required.

A report by planning officers said: “Subject to conditions, it is considered that the development will not detract from the special architectural and historic interest of the listed building.”

More than 90 letters of representation were received over Ms Sharrer’s plan given concerns over design, access and impact on trees, but approval was given by a planning committee on Monday morning. Twelve letters of support were also received and, meanwhile, Historic Environment Scotland approved the proposals.

The original 13th-century castle was built in the years before the reign of John I, who was King of Scotland from 1292 to 1296 as a descendant of David I of Scotland of the House of Dunkeld.

John’s son Edward claimed the throne following the death of Robert the Bruce in 1329 and ruled segments of the kingdom after winning the backing of a number of English men whose properties had been seized following the Battle of Bannockburn.

In the 1500s, a large five-storey tower house was built on the site and likely incorporated part of the original 13th-century stronghold. The building was redeveloped several times thereafter to fit in with fashion of the day with it emerging as a classical mansion house in the 18th century.

A grand 19th-century remodelling added a new wing to Cavers, which was later demolished using dynamite in 1953 when a new buyer could not be found, with the roof then removed to exempt the property from taxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Sharrer earlier said she would do “whatever it takes” to restore Cavers, which she bought after browsing castles on the internet. While an original plan was to covert the castle into a small hotel or bed and breakfast, the property will now be redeveloped as a private home.