'Creepy' doll from Edinburgh charity shop window that went viral bought by celebrity psychic

A 'creepy' doll that terrified locals in a charity shop window has been bought – by a celebrity psychic.

The vintage toy was on sale at St Columba's Hospice shop in Morningside, Edinburgh. The doll went viral when a photograph was shared on social media, and shop staff were forced to add an "I'm not creepy" sign next to it in the window.

But 'The Unexplained: Caught on Camera' star Deborah Davies has purchased the doll to add to her growing collection. She took a trip to Scotland to buy 'Annabelle' for £200, with the toy set to stay at her home in Cheshire.

This 'creepy'-looking doll has been accused of scaring locals while sitting in an Edinburgh charity shop window. Pictures: Ms Marchmont/X

Davies, who was in season two of The Real Housewives of Cheshire, told the BBC the doll would be "under 24-hour surveillance".

She said her collection of about 70 other dolls live in her office.

Charity shop boss Simone Varga said a former volunteer donated the item when she moved away from Edinburgh.

"When I opened the box I saw its creepy long legs and real shoes and then saw its eyes had pupils and its nails had the white bits on it", she said. Ms Varga added: "I thought it looked very human."

Ms Varga originally priced the doll at £180, but reduced it when people labelled it 'creepy' online.