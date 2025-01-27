The statue is one of only four in the world built by sculptor Sir John Steell

A Robert Burns club was forced to use images of a statue in New Zealand to mark Burns Night - as their city's monument is covered in seagull poo.

Dundee's Robert Burns statue is one of only four in the world built by sculptor Sir John Steell in 1880.

A seagull sits on the head of Robert Burns statue in Dundee | Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

As the city's Burns Night celebrations took place on January 25, Dundee Burns Club wanted to use an image of the iconic statue in its programme. But they were unable to use a photo as they found the statue's head covered in gull and pigeon droppings.

The statue's Albert Square is a resting place for a flock of seagulls.

The club were forced to use an image of an identical statue - 11,500 miles away in Christchurch, New Zealand - to feature on their programme instead.

Dundee City councillor Jimmy Black, who is also president of Dundee Burns Club, told The Sunday Post: "It is rather 'gulling' that we have had to use an image of the Christchurch statue instead of our own city's.

"The Christchurch statue, which is a copy of our Dundee monument, is more pristine and that is why the club decided to use its image on our most recent programme. I did make some enquiries to find out how much it would cost to clean up the statue, but was advised it could be five figures.''

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: "The removal of guano from sculptures requires to be undertaken by specialist conservation experts.