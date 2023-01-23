News you can trust since 1817
Mr Deane, Mr James Hoy, Mr E Willis and Mr M Valente at the Heather Club Burns Supper in 1963.

Burns Night in the 1950s and 1960s: Here are 23 pictures showing how Edinburgh residents celebrated Scotland's bard more than half a century ago

On January 25 each year people around the world celebrate Robert Burns’ birthday – and it was no different in Scotland’s Capital over half a century ago.

By David Hepburn
Traditionally a Burns Supper is held on the Bard's birthday, although the first was held by the poet’s friends at Burns Cottage on July 21 to mark the fifth anniversary of his death.

Over a meal of haggis, neeps and tatties poetry is recited, such as ‘To a Mouse’ and ‘Address to the Haggis’, with the men making fun of the women in the ‘Toast to the Lassies', before the girls have the last laugh with the 'Reply From the Lassies'.

Here’s what was going on in the Capital in the 1950s and 1960s.

1. Poetry in motion

Poets Norman MacCaig, Hugh MacDiarmid and Sydney Goodsir Smith at a Burns Supper at the Peacock, Newhaven, in 1959.

2. A grand evening out

The Edinburgh Widows and Widowers Association Burns Supper in 1963.

3. Diners assemble

The Old Peoples Welfare Council Burns Supper in the Edinburgh Assembly Rooms in 1963.

4. Top table

The Colinton Burns Club Burns Supper in 1964.

