3 . Loch Awe

With a surface area of 38.5 square kilometres Loch Awe is the third largest loch in Scotland. It's also the longest - measuring 41 kilometers end-to-end. Loch Awe is popular with trout anglers and contains several picturesque ruined castles on islands that delight photographers. Kilchurn Castle is the most pictured and can be visited duringt he summer months. Photo: Canva/Getty Images