Berlin government offers to give away villa once owned by Joseph Goebbels

Berlin’s government is offering to give away a villa once owned by Adolf Hitler’s propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.

“I offer to anyone who would like to take over the site, to take it over as a gift from the state of Berlin,” the capital’s finance minister Stefan Evers told the state parliament on Thursday, dpa reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berlin has repeatedly tried to hand off the site to federal authorities or the state of Brandenburg, where the villa lies, rather than continue to pay for maintenance and security at the complex, which has become overgrown and fallen into disrepair.

The former villa of Adolf Hitler’s propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels on the Bogensee site, near the town of Wandlitz, about 25 miles north of Berlin. Picture: Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP

Mr Evers renewed that offer on Thursday, calling for proposals that reflected the site’s history.

He did not say if proposals from private individuals would also be considered.

“If we fail again, as in the past decades, then Berlin has no other option but to carry out the demolition that we have already prepared for,” Mr Evers said.

Nazi minister of propaganda Joseph Goebbels making a radio broadcast. Picture: Fox Photos/Getty Images

Goebbels, one of Hitler’s closest allies, had the luxury villa built in 1939 on a wooded site overlooking the Bogensee lake near the town of Wandlitz, about 25 miles north of Berlin.

A retreat from Berlin, where he lived with his wife and six children, Goebbels used the villa and an earlier house on the site to entertain Nazi leaders, artists and actors — and reputedly as a love-nest for secret affairs.

After the war, the 42-acre site was used briefly as a hospital, then taken over by the youth wing of the East German communist party, which constructed a training centre, including several large accommodation blocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After German reunification in 1990, ownership of the site returned to the state of Berlin. However, the city found no use for it.

Berlin’s government is offering to give away the villa, hoping to end a decades-long debate on whether to repurpose or bulldoze a sprawling disused site in the countryside north of the German capital. Picture: Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP

The site has become an attraction for day-trippers who can pick their way through the overgrown grounds.

Goebbels moved back to Berlin in the final phase of the Second World War. He and his wife killed themselves and their children with cyanide capsules in Hitler’s bunker as Soviet troops closed in.