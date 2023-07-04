All Sections
Scottish Beaches in the 1950s and 1960s: Here are 16 pictures of tourists enjoying Scotland's beaches over half a century ago

You seldom see beaches as busy as they were back in the 1950s and 1960s when tourists flocked to enjoy sea and sand.

By David Hepburn
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST

Before cheap overseas package holidays became commonplace in the 1950s and 1960s Scots were far more limited as to where to go on summer holidays.

It means that ovre half a century ago far more people opted to stay at home and enjoy day trips on sunny days, with train travel opening up much of the country before the Beeching cuts were to take their toll.

Even those who went away for a holiday tended to stick closer to home, with the beaches of Fife, Edinburgh and Scotland's west coast particularly popular for a family break.

It meant that large crowds on Scottish beaches were a common occurance, with tourists battling to get their perfect spot.

Here are 16 pictures of those bygone days.

1. All the fun of the fair

2. Another sunny day

3. A big wave

4. Turned out nice again

