You seldom see beaches as busy as they were back in the 1950s and 1960s when tourists flocked to enjoy sea and sand.

Before cheap overseas package holidays became commonplace in the 1950s and 1960s Scots were far more limited as to where to go on summer holidays.

It means that ovre half a century ago far more people opted to stay at home and enjoy day trips on sunny days, with train travel opening up much of the country before the Beeching cuts were to take their toll.

Even those who went away for a holiday tended to stick closer to home, with the beaches of Fife, Edinburgh and Scotland's west coast particularly popular for a family break.

It meant that large crowds on Scottish beaches were a common occurance, with tourists battling to get their perfect spot.

Here are 16 pictures of those bygone days.

1 . All the fun of the fair Crowds of holiday-makers on Portobello Beach in 1952 with rollercoaster and funfair in the background. Photo Sales

2 . Another sunny day Holidaymakers crowd the beach at Rothesay, in the west of Scotland, in July 1955. Photo Sales

3 . A big wave Holidaymakers brave the waves at Sandra Island, in Kintyre, in July 1961. Photo Sales

4 . Turned out nice again Holidaymakers on the beach at Kinghorn, in Fife, in July 1966. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4