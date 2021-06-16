Community groups in the village of Golspie, Highlands, are hoping to erect a large memorial stone, claimed to be 400 million years old, to commemorate the Battle of Littleferry ahead of its 276th anniversary next year.

As many as 100 people are said to have been killed in the clash on April 15, 1746, with twice that number injured.

But campaigners say the bloody battle has been "overshadowed" by the events of Culloden the following day when Bonnie Prince Charlie's army of Highlanders were defeated by English troops - immortalised by hit TV show Outlander.

The clash was prompted just days before the Battle of Culloden after the Earl of Cromartie was ordered to rejoin Bonnie Prince Charlie at Inverness.

He and his men were intercepted and attacked by Ensign John Mackay and others in the surrounding hills.

Cromartie's troops were either killed or captured.

Former commandant of Sandhurst Major General Patrick Marriot said: "The battle was overshadowed so much by Culloden that it disappeared.

William Augustus, the Duke of Cumberland (1721 - 1765) leads the British army across the River Spey before the Battle of Culloden in Scotland, 16th April 1746.

"Yet how many villages in the UK have a pristine battlefield around them?

"This is the first time ever that a full history of the battle has been written and is being captured by the erection of a memorial stone.

"Very few have really been able to research the battle before and little interest has been shown in it.

Prince Charles hiding in a cave with his adherents and Flora MacDonald after the Battle of Culloden, during the Second Jacobite Rising, 1745.

"Increasing digitisation and access to hitherto largely unknown primary sources has made this much easier."

The battle came on the eve of Culloden, which was the final faceoff of the Jacobite rising of 1745.

It saw Bonnie Prince Charlie's army of Highlanders defeated by English troops near Inverness.

The Golspie Heritage Society has identified a stone to erect in the battle's memory, which is currently located on croft land just west of the town's famous Dunrobin Castle.

It holds particular significance as Dunrobin Castle is known as the place where the rebel forces eventually surrendered.

Campaigners say the stone is believed to date back more than 400 million years, and stands around 6ft high with a width of 5ft.

commemorative stone, which will be displayed on the road from Golspie to Littleferry, weighs around ten tonnes and poses a significant logistical challenge to the team.

Golspie Community Council chairman Ian Sutherland says the project will bring yet another boost to the area's tourism industry.

Mr Sutherland said: "There's an excitement in the area.

"People tend to think of Culloden as a singular battle, but it was really the endgame of a civil war.

"It was almost brother fighting brother.

"Most recruits to the Jacobite cause, and to the locally recruited government companies in Scotland, were recruited out of feudal loyalty to their clan chiefs but there was considerable inter-clan rivalry too.

"This project helps bring forward another piece of the jigsaw.

"The community council are absolutely delighted to be involved with the unveiling of the stone.

"Not only will this important piece of history be a welcome tourist attraction, but it'll also make sure that this battle and those who were lost in it are not forgotten."

