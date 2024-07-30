The new harness racing track planned for land within the historic battlefield boundary has angered National Trust for Scotland.

Heritage chiefs have expressed their “shock and disappointment” after plans for a harness racing track on Bannockburn Battlefield were approved.

National Trust for Scotland (NTS) claimed the development would ‘destroy’ one of the last undeveloped areas of of designated battlefield where Robert the Bruce defeated King Edward II's English army in 1314.

The track, which will be the first of its kind in Scotland, will be created on green belt land within the historic battlefield boundary. The plans were approved by members of Stirling Council’s planning committee on Tuesday.

Stirling Council said members had closely followed planning policy in coming to their decision.

Stuart Brooks, director of conservation and policy at NTS, said: “We are shocked and disappointed to see that permission for this development at Bannockburn has been approved.”

Earlier, the trust said the trotting track would sit "in the vicinity of where Bruce's army faced off against the vanguard of Edward's army on the first day of the battle". Mr Brooks added: “As outlined in our objection to the planning application, this development will have a significant adverse impact on the nationally designated Battlefield of Bannockburn, a heritage site of national and international importance and part of our national identity.

“The development will destroy one of the few remaining undeveloped areas of the designated historic battlefield, and it will see one of the last green wedges disappear from Stirling.

“The proposed car parking for over 200 cars, and the accompanying new accesses, have been identified as having an elevated risk of collision on the main road, endangering residents and visitors. And the amplified public address systems, along with crowd noise, will greatly detract from the visitor experience at a nationally important historic site.

“The development will not only damage internationally significant heritage, but will fundamentally alter the experience of the site for current and future generations.

“We believe the development proposal should be rejected. Following Stirling Council’s approval, we ask that Scottish Government ministers consider our concerns on behalf of the nation and call in the application for proper scrutiny and their own determination.”

NTS has managed the battlefield, which attracts thousands of visitors a year, since 1943.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “The panel carefully considered all information relating to the planning application in making its decision.”

Objections that any development within this area and sale of the land for the track would have a major negative impact on the historic environment, the setting of Bannockburn Battlefield and the site’s A-listed rotunda were dismissed by planners in a report to the planning committee.

The report said: “The ownership and sale of the land is not a material planning consideration. The current use is for agricultural purposes and is not public open space.”

Planners also found the track fitted in with acceptable development of green belt land. They also referred to comments by Historic Environment Scotland, which maintains an inventory of battlefields.

The report said: “It is clear from the submissions and Historic Environment Scotland’s response that the development would not be prominent within a number of important views over the Battlefield and towards the A-listed rotunda.