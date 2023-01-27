Actor Alan Cumming has given back the OBE he received 14 years ago because he does not want to be associated with the “toxicity of the Empire”.

The Perthshire-born star of stage and screen said conversations about the monarchy that followed the death of Queen Elizabeth II had “opened his eyes” to the history of the British Empire and the "exploitation of indigenous peoples".

The actor received the honour in 2009 for his services to acting and activism given his campaign work in the US when same sex couples could not get married and openly gay, lesbian or bisexual people could not serve in the military.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cumming revealed on Instagram his decision to hand back the honour, with the announcement coinciding with this 58th birthday.

Actor Alan Cumming announced he has handed back his OBE given the 'toxicity' of the British Empire. PIC: BAFTA Scotland.

The actor told his followers he wanted to tell them “something I recently did for myself – I returned my OBE”.

Cumming said he had “great gratitude” for being honoured in 2009 for his activism for equal rights in the US, but that a change in law there meant the good of the award was “less potent than the misgivings I have being associated with the toxicity of Empire”.

He wrote: “The Queen’s death and the ensuing conversations about the role of monarchy and especially the way the British Empire profited at the expense (and death) of indigenous peoples across the world really opened my eyes.

"Also, thankfully, times and laws in the US have changed, and the great good the awards brought to the LGBTQ+ cause back in 2009 is now less potent that the misgivings I have been associated with the toxicity of the Empire.