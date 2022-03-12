Lamentably, however, the city has experienced its fair share of significant losses down the centuries too.

Whether demolished in the name of progress, or destroyed by ill fortune and fate, we take a look at 9 of Glasgow's lost wonders we wish had stood the test of time.

1. Tait Tower The art deco Tower of Empire, also named Tait Tower after its architect, Thomas S. Tait, was Scotland's tallest building when it was built for the 1938 Empire Exhibition held at Bellahouston Park. The tower had three observation decks and could be seen from more than 100 miles away. A temporary structure, it was demolished within a year.

2. Bishop's Castle Move over, Edinburgh, Glasgow also had a historic castle at its centre once upon a time.. The Bishop's Castle had stood since Medieval times and served as the residence for bishops and archbisops of Glasgow Cathedral up until the Reformation. It was razed to the ground in the late 18th century to make for the Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

3. Queen's Park UP Church Finished in 1869, the stunning neoclassical Queen's Park United Presbyterian Church was an Alexander "Greek" Thomson masterpiece and would surely still be with us today had it not been for the Luftwaffe. The church's ruins were demolished after having been hit by a German incendiary bomb in 1943.

4. St Enoch Station Hotel The work of architect Thomas Wilson for the City of Glasgow Union Railway Co, the beautiful St Enoch Station and hotel opened in 1876, but was cruelly demolished a century later in the name of progress. The site is today occupied by the St Enoch shopping centre.