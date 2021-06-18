25 'Yer da' jokes 2021: funny quips and one-liners poking fun at dads and their children on Father’s Day

It’s Father’s Day this week.
A day for celebrating the most important men in the world for many of us.
Rather than celebrate them, however, we’ve compiled 25 of our favourite ‘yer da’ jokes.
For those who haven’t felt the cruel sting of a ‘yer da’ joke, the quip is used to describe any behaviour or mannerism resembling a dad, or a caricature of a patterless dad.
We’ve trawled social media for the best examples of Scottish yer da jokes – here are 25 of the best.
25 of the funniest ‘yer da’ jokes
|
Yer da stops at lights on Grand Theft Auto
|
Yer da sells Avon
|Yer da farts under the covers and sniffs it (FutboIMane)
|
Yer da pronounces Alzheimer's as "Auld Timers disease"
|
Yer da went tae a Michael Bublè concert by himself (Andyleith88)
|
Yer da's just told a new workmate which football team he supports and added "...for my sins!" at the end (CraigGTelfer)
|
Yer da gets sent for the messages aff yer ma (_erinreid)
|
Yer da's just set up a 5's team. He's calling it Inter Yer Ma (JohnnyUtah100)
|
Yer da canny carry the shopping in a oner (davidhaughtonx)
|
Yer da wears clima cool sandals tae jump inty tesco for a loaf (paul_glancy)
|Yer da stands ootside tesco asking folk tae scan his club card (CraigNelson11_)
|
Yer da plays club penguin (RossElder 2)
|
Yer da still gets his pals to ask yer maw if she'll get aff wae him (grantmcquatter1)
|
Yer da got the jail for stealing Argos pens (JamieKennedy95)
|
Yer da always takes a balloon home after family parties so he can practice his keepy ups (DavidWhyte_)
|
Yer da hauds the door open for people when they're 30ft away (redhatman)
|
Yer da's trackies pop up the sides (RKA0S)
|
Yer da still ask yur maw for money fur the icey (con_pats)
|
Yer da took the minus offer on the Chase
|
Yer da fastens the strap on his Wii remote
|
Yer da packs liquids in his hand luggage
|
Yer da’s computer password is ‘password’
|
Yer da pierces the film several times
|Yer da claps when the plane lands
|Yer da uses metal utensils on non-stick pans (NightmareModeGo)