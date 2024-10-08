A couple chatting in Buchanan Street underground station in Glasgow as the train comes in, August 1990.A couple chatting in Buchanan Street underground station in Glasgow as the train comes in, August 1990.
21 photos taking you back to Glasgow during Capital of Culture year in 1990

By David Mclean
Published 24th Apr 2020, 16:45 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 14:23 BST

Nineteen-ninety was a memorable year for Glaswegians as they celebrated their city being crowned the European Capital of Culture.

We’ve scoured the archives at Scotsman towers to bring you 20 photographs to take you back three full decades to Glasgow in 1990.

Here are some of the best images from Scotland’s biggest city taken during that year.

Barbara Scott and Brian Cairns, two artists of Glasgow School of Art with one of the 1990 taxis decorated by them as part of a scheme by the Festivals Office, with driver Jim McCourt in George Square.

1. Glasgow: European Capital of Culture 1990

Barbara Scott and Brian Cairns, two artists of Glasgow School of Art with one of the 1990 taxis decorated by them as part of a scheme by the Festivals Office, with driver Jim McCourt in George Square. | JPIMedia Photo: Stephen Mansfield

Exterior of the Glasgow Concert Hall in August 1990.

2. Glasgow Concert Hall 1990

Exterior of the Glasgow Concert Hall in August 1990. | JPIMedia Photo: Allan Milligan

Scotland's Robert Fleck celerates a goal during a Scotland v Argentina friendly football match at Hampden in March 1990.

3. Scotland v Argentina 1990

Scotland's Robert Fleck celerates a goal during a Scotland v Argentina friendly football match at Hampden in March 1990. | JPIMedia Photo: Ian Rutherford

Shops were selling sweatshirts with the Glasgow European City of Culture logos in August 1990

4. Glasgow City of Culture sweatshirts

Shops were selling sweatshirts with the Glasgow European City of Culture logos in August 1990 | JPIMedia Photo: Allan Milligan

