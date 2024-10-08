21 photos taking you back to Glasgow during Capital of Culture year in 1990

We’ve scoured the archives at Scotsman towers to bring you 20 photographs to take you back three full decades to Glasgow in 1990.
Here are some of the best images from Scotland’s biggest city taken during that year.
1. Glasgow: European Capital of Culture 1990
Barbara Scott and Brian Cairns, two artists of Glasgow School of Art with one of the 1990 taxis decorated by them as part of a scheme by the Festivals Office, with driver Jim McCourt in George Square. | JPIMedia Photo: Stephen Mansfield
2. Glasgow Concert Hall 1990
Exterior of the Glasgow Concert Hall in August 1990. | JPIMedia Photo: Allan Milligan
3. Scotland v Argentina 1990
Scotland's Robert Fleck celerates a goal during a Scotland v Argentina friendly football match at Hampden in March 1990. | JPIMedia Photo: Ian Rutherford
4. Glasgow City of Culture sweatshirts
Shops were selling sweatshirts with the Glasgow European City of Culture logos in August 1990 | JPIMedia Photo: Allan Milligan