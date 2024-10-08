18 photos taking you back to Glasgow in 1980

The city’s industrial landscape was being rapidly altered. Defunct and disused docklands and shipyards littered the banks of the Clyde, while Clydebank’s world-famous Singer sewing factory, once a major employer in the Greater Glasgow region, also finally closed its doors following years of uncertainty.

In sport, frustrations boiled over towards the end of the 1980 Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park. A riot broke out with dozens of supporters injured in violent scenes as mounted police struggled to quell the chaos. The shameful incident resulted in the permanent banning of alcohol at all Scottish football stadia.

But it wasn’t all doom and gloom. The city had a world lightweight boxing champion in Bridgeton-born fighter Jim Watt, local fizzy drinks legends Irn-Bru were celebrating their 150th birthday, while Glaswegians also enjoyed a revamped underground system with fancy new trains.

So sit back, take a look and reminiscence with the following photos that capture Glasgow in 1980.

1 . Billy Connolly sponsored cycle 1980 Scottish entertainer Billy Connolly leaves Glasgow on a sponsored cycle ride to Inverness in August 1980. Billy sets off from a rain-soaked George Square.

2 . Jim Watt v Charlie Nash 1980 Jim Watt beat Charlie Nash for the World Lightweight boxing title at the Kelvin Hall in Glasgow, March 1980.

3 . Crowd trouble Old Firm Cup Final 1980 Mounted police face the fans before crowd trouble broke out after the Old Firm Scottish Cup Final at Hampden in May 1980, which Celtic won 1-0.