18 photos taking you back to Glasgow in 1980

By David Mclean
Published 6th May 2020, 16:45 GMT
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 14:33 GMT

The winds of change were blowing a hooley in Glasgow at the start of the 1980s

The city’s industrial landscape was being rapidly altered. Defunct and disused docklands and shipyards littered the banks of the Clyde, while Clydebank’s world-famous Singer sewing factory, once a major employer in the Greater Glasgow region, also finally closed its doors following years of uncertainty.

In sport, frustrations boiled over towards the end of the 1980 Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park. A riot broke out with dozens of supporters injured in violent scenes as mounted police struggled to quell the chaos. The shameful incident resulted in the permanent banning of alcohol at all Scottish football stadia.

But it wasn’t all doom and gloom. The city had a world lightweight boxing champion in Bridgeton-born fighter Jim Watt, local fizzy drinks legends Irn-Bru were celebrating their 150th birthday, while Glaswegians also enjoyed a revamped underground system with fancy new trains.

So sit back, take a look and reminiscence with the following photos that capture Glasgow in 1980.

Scottish entertainer Billy Connolly leaves Glasgow on a sponsored cycle ride to Inverness in August 1980. Billy sets off from a rain-soaked George Square.

1. Billy Connolly sponsored cycle 1980

Scottish entertainer Billy Connolly leaves Glasgow on a sponsored cycle ride to Inverness in August 1980. Billy sets off from a rain-soaked George Square. | JPIMedia Photo: Bill Stout

Jim Watt beat Charlie Nash for the World Lightweight boxing title at the Kelvin Hall in Glasgow, March 1980.

2. Jim Watt v Charlie Nash 1980

Jim Watt beat Charlie Nash for the World Lightweight boxing title at the Kelvin Hall in Glasgow, March 1980. | JPIMedia Photo: Brian Stewart

Mounted police face the fans before crowd trouble broke out after the Old Firm Scottish Cup Final at Hampden in May 1980, which Celtic won 1-0.

3. Crowd trouble Old Firm Cup Final 1980

Mounted police face the fans before crowd trouble broke out after the Old Firm Scottish Cup Final at Hampden in May 1980, which Celtic won 1-0. | JPIMedia Photo: Donald MacLeod

Passengers wait as the underground train arrives at Buchanan Street station in Glasgow - the new system was opened to the public in April 1980.

4. Glasgow underground opens 1980

Passengers wait as the underground train arrives at Buchanan Street station in Glasgow - the new system was opened to the public in April 1980. | JPIMedia Photo: Allan Milligan

