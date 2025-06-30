A Scottish castle that has been closed since the Covid pandemic is undergoing extensive refurbishment work.

It is a 15th-century castle in the Outer Hebrides that was once the clan Macneil stronghold.

Now, five years since its closure to the public, “essential” conservation work on the great hall at Kisimul Castle, at Castlebay on Barra, has begun.

Kisimul Castle on Barra is one Historic Environment Scotland site where Gaelic is used in signage, but the organisation now plans to broaden the use of the language to help promote the impact Gaelic culture has had on Scotland's history

It is estimated the works will take about three weeks to complete.

These works, which include a secondary structure being installed beneath the existing concrete, are hoped to address concerns with the concrete and its internal reinforcement bars.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said the steps would help the organisation to safely carry out further necessary works to the interior of the castle.

Last year, high-level masonry inspections and exterior works took place to address concerns related to the castle’s concrete and reinforcement bars. These concerns are also related to the previous major 20th-century restoration, as well as the impacts of salt and moisture from the castle’s coastal location.

In March, HES also carried out repairs to the slipway, which will help to facilitate access for visitors once the castle has reopened.

The recent works follow an intricate operation to temporarily relocate historic objects from the hall to ensure their protection while the works are underway.

The artefacts, which are owned by The Macneils of Barra, include six muskets, two halberds and an impressive armorial. The muskets and halberds are stamped with dates from 1742 and 1743, dating them back to the time of the Jacobite Risings.

James MacPherson, district architect at HES, said: “We are delighted to be progressing works to the interior of the castle, which is a key milestone in our programme of conservation work and is another step forward in our long-term plans to reopen Kisimul Castle to visitors.

“We appreciate that the communities of Barra and Vatersay are keen to showcase Kisimul Castle to visitors who arrive from all over the world, and we will continue to work closely with the local community.

“We are pleased to run free seasonal boat trips around the bay and castle again this year and hope visitors enjoy exploring the wider area while access to the castle is currently restricted.”

Concerns had been previously raised over the lengthy closure of the historic site after its doors shut to the public in 2020 during the height of the Covid pandemic.

Former Isles MP Angus MacNeil last year accused HES of “monumental failure” and expressed anger at the lack of progress or urgency in refurbishing the Castlebay landmark.

HES's predecessor, Historic Scotland, took over responsibility for managing and conserving Kisimul in 2000. At the time, the organisation signed a 999-year lease from Ian Roderick Macneil, 46th Clan Chief, for £1 and an annual rent of a bottle of Talisker whisky.