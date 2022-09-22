History is filled with a myriad of fascinating (and/or disturbing) events that resulted in quotes that reverberate across the years to this very day.
Some of these quotations have survived for as long as centuries, emanating from all corners of the Earth, and offering sobering perspectives that reflect the eras they originated in, personal experiences, or misguided ideologies.
To offer insight into the past and a range of human experience, here are 12 haunting quotes from history that will send chills down your spine.
1. Albert Einstein
"I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones." The world-renowned Theoretical Physicist uttered these words (or a version of them) around the 1940's when the first nuclear weapons were being developed.
Photo: Oren Jack Turner, Princeton, N.J. via Wikimedia Commons
2. Arthur C. Clarke
“Two possibilities exist: either we are alone in the Universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying.” The legendary science fiction writer, who worked on the 1968 film '2001: A Space Odyssey', offered this quote back in 1996.
Photo: ITU Pictures via Wikimedia Commons
3. Martin Luther King Jr.
“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” Martin Luther King Jr., a social activist and one of the most prominent leaders in the Civil Rights movement, said this quote during a speech in 1967 - a year prior to his assassination.
Photo: Marion S. Trikosko via Wikimedia Commons
4. Malala Yousafzai
“With guns you can kill terrorists, with education you can kill terrorism.” Malala Yousafzai, as a young girl, defied the Taliban in Pakistan as she demanded that girls be allowed to receive an education, in retaliation she was shot in the head in an assassination attempt by a Taliban gunman. Ten years later, Yousafzai is still a Pakistani education activist.
Photo: Presidencia de la República Mexicana via Wikimedia Commons