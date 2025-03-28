10 stunning historic attractions reopening across Scotland on April 1

1 . Tolquhon Castle near Tarves, Aberdeenshire

Built more as a stylish country palace than a defensive castle, Tolquhon Castle near Tarves, Aberdeenshire, was built in the 16th Century around an earlier tower. In the outer walls are recesses where beehives - or skelps - were kept. The pile was in the hands of the Forbes family, a major lot in this part of the world. Sir William Forbes, the 7th laird an ally of Mary Queen of Scots, significantly rebuilt and expanded his seat but by the early 1700s, his descendants sold the castle to ease their financial difficulties. The 11th laird refused to abandon the castle and was eventually wounded and dislodged from his home by troopsi in September 1718. It was later used as lodgings for farm workers. | HES Photo: HES