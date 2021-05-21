10 of the funniest 'Postcards from the Past' sent from Scotland with love
They are the postcards home that can’t help but say so much.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 4:45 pm
Collector Tom Jackson has shared a selection of the most humourous and heartwarming postcards sent from those holidaying in Scotland over the years.
He set up the now hugely-popular Postcard From The Past feed on Twitter to share his love of the vintage postcards that somehow seem so familiar.
The best of the collection now appears in a book, Postcard From The Past, which is available now.
