10 of the funniest 'Postcards from the Past' sent from Scotland with love

They are the postcards home that can’t help but say so much.

By Alison Campsie
Friday, 21st May 2021, 4:45 pm

Collector Tom Jackson has shared a selection of the most humourous and heartwarming postcards sent from those holidaying in Scotland over the years.

He set up the now hugely-popular Postcard From The Past feed on Twitter to share his love of the vintage postcards that somehow seem so familiar.

The best of the collection now appears in a book, Postcard From The Past, which is available now.

1. Falls of Rogie, Ross-shire

"Father has started stripping."

Photo: Postcard From The Past

2. Castle Maol and Kyleakin, Skye

"I am writing to tell you of a person who keeps putting things in your bed."

Photo: Postcard From The Past

3. Crieff

"I rather fancy the manager and a sweet little waiter with a moustache."

Photo: Postcard From The Past

4. Kirkcudbright Harbour

"Everything seems to take longer these days."

Photo: Postcard From The Past

