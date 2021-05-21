10 of the funniest 'Postcards from the Past' sent from Scotland with love

Collector Tom Jackson has shared a selection of the most humourous and heartwarming postcards sent from those holidaying in Scotland over the years.

He set up the now hugely-popular Postcard From The Past feed on Twitter to share his love of the vintage postcards that somehow seem so familiar.

The best of the collection now appears in a book, Postcard From The Past, which is available now.

1. Falls of Rogie, Ross-shire "Father has started stripping." Photo: Postcard From The Past Buy photo

2. Castle Maol and Kyleakin, Skye "I am writing to tell you of a person who keeps putting things in your bed." Photo: Postcard From The Past Buy photo

3. Crieff "I rather fancy the manager and a sweet little waiter with a moustache." Photo: Postcard From The Past Buy photo

4. Kirkcudbright Harbour "Everything seems to take longer these days." Photo: Postcard From The Past Buy photo