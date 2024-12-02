Beautiful Scottish winter days of a bygone age captured in vintage photographs

From deep in the archives, a collection of wintry and festive photographs have emerged.

The National Museum of Rural Life in East Kilbride has released a group of rare festive photographs from the Scottish Life Archive.

The photographs, each over 100 years old, include record-breaking snowy scenes, a Father Christmas from Fife and a family portrait by one of Scotland’s earliest woman photographers.

Each one offers a unique glimpse of Scottish Christmases past.

The collection includes an image taken by Lady Henrietta Gilmour who took up photography after the birth of her seventh and last child.

She became a pioneer of the medium, capturing over a thousand images of Scottish country life, including a tender portrait of her children sledging in the grounds of Montrave House, Fife, in 1900.

Also from Fife, Mr Henry Watson posed as a characterful Father Christmas in Burntisland in 1909, wearing a fake beard and long, fur- trimmed coat decorated with dolls and toy animals.

Meanwhile, two extremely snowy scenes capture the extreme winter of 1895, when Braemar in Aberdeenshire captured the lowest ever recorded temperature in the UK at minus 27.2°C.

Dr Ailsa Hutton, Curator of Modern and Rural History at National Museums Scotland, said: “The Scottish Life Archive offers remarkable insight into all aspects of Scottish life, with 300 years of documentary and illustrative material.

“I am thrilled to have an opportunity to shine a light on this rich resource, and Scotland’s fascinating rural history, through these magical festive photographs. Whether it’s a quirky Santa Claus or a record-breaking snowy winter, I hope people enjoy sharing a little bit of Scottish rural history this Christmas.”

Shots of the fishing village of St Monans at a standstill in the snow are also included in the collection.

They were taken by William Easton, whose family ran the fishing burgh’s pharmacy and general store.

Easton, who was born in 1860 and died in 1929, worked in the studio where he invited customers in for sittings and accepted commissions for local events. Ultimately, he sold his images for the buoyant postcard market at the time.

His camera became trained on everyday scenes in the bustling fishing town. Together these images provide a rare insight into life in St Monans at the dawn of the 20th century.

The Scottish Life Archive was established in 1959 as a way of preserving and documenting material culture and histories relating to rural life in Scotland.

In later years it expanded to include evidence of not only country life, but maritime, urban and industrial life. It contains a large collection of photographic negatives, slides and prints.

The deepest of snow days It was a no through road to Braemar in the winter of 1895 as snow drifts shut down the village. Photographed by Peter M Stewart.

A good festive turn A Mr Henry Watson rose to the Christmas occasion and dressed up as Santa for a party in Burntisland in December 1909.

Cool runnings A cold day can be a fun day as shown by these youngsters at Montrave House near Leven, Fife in winter 1900.

The coldest ever day Deep snow in Braemar in 1895 photographed by Peter M Stewart. On February 11 that year, the village endured the coldest temperature ever recorded in the United Kingdom at -27.2°C.