Young Scottish mother who had leg amputated sues BMW hit-and-run driver for £1m

A young mother who had her leg amputated after being struck in a hit-and-run incident is suing the driver for £1 million.

Kerrie Lavery, 25, lost her leg after being hit by a BMW driven by 47-year-old Thomas Granger as she was crossing the road on October 2, 2021.

The car was being driven at 81mph in a 40mph zone when the crash occurred.

Granger was jailed in May for nearly three years at Dumbarton Sheriff Court for dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident. He was also banned from driving for seven years.

Ms Lavery, a mother-of-one from Drumchapel, Glasgow, had left a mental health charity event around midnight and was walking home when the crash occurred.

She spent months in a wheelchair following the incident after having her leg amputated above the knee.

Her friend Alanah Boyle, who was also hit in the incident, sustained a fractured pelvis and an injury to her right elbow.

Ms Lavery has this month lodged a civil action in the Court of Session for £1m following Granger’s conviction.

The legal action is aimed at covering the cost of prosthetics for Ms Lavery, as well as for the impact to her personal and working life, such as lost earnings.

A Digby Brown spokesman said: “For three years Kerrie has shown a strength few others can comprehend and she has shown remarkable resilience and positivity throughout her recovery.

“The loss of a limb is a truly life-changing injury and it is only right that an affected person gets the support, treatment and compensation they deserve, especially when that injury was the fault of someone else.

“This is why a court action has now been raised on Kerrie’s behalf and we will continue to support her to ensure she accesses the best care and most positive future possible.”

In a victim impact statement released through Digby Brown, Ms Lavery said she was trying to lead a normal life.